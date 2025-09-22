Mysuru Dasara begins today with Wadiyar’s private darbar

Mysuru: The world-famous Mysuru Dasara festival is set to begin with grandeur, as the traditional Navaratri celebrations will start with rituals at the Chamundeshwari temple, followed by the royal private darbar of scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar at the Mysore Palace from September 22 to 29.

Preparations are in full swing at the Amba Vilas Palace, where the bejeweled golden throne has already been assembled at the Kannadi Thotti (Mirror Hall). On Monday morning, between 5.30 am and 5.45 am, the throne will be formally fixed with the lion motifs, and later in the day, Yaduveer Wadiyar will take the ceremonial anklet-tying (Kankana Dharane) at the Vanivilasa Devasthana.

From there, a series of religious ceremonies will unfold — including poojas at Kodi Someshwara temple and rituals involving the royal elephant, horses, cows, and women carrying sacred kalashas. The private darbar, a tradition that signifies the continuation of Wadiyar dynasty customs, will run daily until September 29.

On the concluding day, Yaduveer will perform Saraswati Pooja, after which the darbar will end with Kalaratri Pooja at the Kannadi Thotti. The following day, Ayudha Pooja will be observed, with royal weapons taken in procession for worship at Kodi Someshwara temple and Kalyana Mantapa. On October 2, Vijayadashami Pooja will mark the finale, followed by the world-renowned Jumboo Savari.

Adding spiritual significance, holy water and offerings from 23 temples, including Chamundeshwari (Chamundi Hills), Uttanahalli Maramma, Nanjangud’s Srikanteshwara, Srirangapatna’s Ranganathaswamy, and Melukote’s Cheluvanarayanaswamy temples, will be used in the consecration of the throne before Yaduveer ascends it.

The ceremonies will be accompanied by traditional music, including renditions of Kayo Sri Gowri, Mahaganapathim, Saraswati Bhagavatim, Ayigiri Nandini, and hymns to Chamundeshwari by the palace and police bands.

This year marks Yaduveer’s 11th private darbar and his second as a Member of Parliament. Continuing royal tradition, after descending from the throne, he will be received by his wife, Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar, who will perform the ceremonial ‘drishti’ ritual.

The Mysuru Dasara, often called “Naada Habba” (state festival), blends devotion, culture, and royal grandeur, continuing a centuries-old legacy that draws global attention.