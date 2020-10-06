Mysuru: Dasara fete preparations moving at a brisk pace

Mysuru: With just twenty days to go for Dasara jumbo savari procession which will be held on October 26 on the Vijayadashami Day at Mysuru Palace premises, preparations went brisk with all five Dasara elephants completing third day of their training for the procession at Mysuru Palace premises in Mysuru on Monday. Meanwhile, Mysuru district administration has got insurance done for Dasara elephants, their care takers and also for public liability for a period of one month from 1 October to 31 October, during their stay in Mysuru Palace courtyards until the end of Dasara.



Mysuru district administration has got elephant insurance policy for all five elephants by paying a premium of Rs 9,063. 54-year-old Abhimanyu who will carry 750 kg golden howdah housing the idol of Goddess Chamundeswari in Dasara jumbo savari procession, and two other male elephants 47-year-old Vikrama and 38-year-old Gopi are being insured for a sum of Rs 3.5 lakh each. And female elephants 42-year-old Cauvery and 61-year-old Vijaya are being insured for a sum of Rs 2 lakh.

They have got group personal accident policy for all ten care takers of Dasara elephants including care takers of Abhimanyu, Mahout (care taker) Vasantha and Kaavaadi (assistant care taker) Raju; care takers of Vikrama, mahout J K Putta and Kaavaadi Hemanth Kumar; care takers of Gopi, mahout Nagaraju, Kaavaadi Shivu; care takers of Vijaya mahout Bojappa and kaavaadi Bharath B P; care takers of Cauvery, mahout J K Dobi and Kaavaadi Ranjan J A.

They have paid a premium of Rs 1750 and they have insured each care taker for a sum of one Crore. And they have got Public liability non-industrial policy done by paying premium of Rs 1873, with indemnity cover of Rs 15 lakh. Mysuru district administration has got all insurance polices done by United India Insurance Company Limited, in the name of Dcf (wild life) Mysuru division, Mr Alexander M G.

Abhimanyu, who will carry 750kg golden howdah housing Goddess Chamundeswari in jumbo savari procession on Vijayadashami day, during training session at Mysuru Palace premises on Monday morning







