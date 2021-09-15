Mysuru: Dasara jumbos insured for 25 lakh

Mysuru: Eight Dasara elephants have been insured for Rs 25 lakh. According to Deputy Conservator of Forest Karikalan, the five male elephants -- Abhimanyu, Gopalaswamy, Vikrama, Dhananjaya and Ashwathama – have been insured for Rs 3.5 lakh each and three female elephants -- Cauvery, Lakshmi and Chaitra -- for Rs 2.5 lakh each. Similarly, their mahouts and 'Kavadis' have been insured for Rs one lakh each.

Besides this, there is separate insurance cover for Rs 30 lakh for the safety of public property. United India Insurance company has provided the service. The DCF said the insurance cover expires on 25 October.

Dasara will commence on October 7 and Vijayadashami procession is on October 15. Like previous year, the ceremonial Dasara jumbo procession is restricted to Palace precincts.