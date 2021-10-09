Mysuru Dasara: Two-day cultural programme at Kalamandir

Mysuru: A slew of cultural programmes will be held from 10 am to 6 pm on October 11 and 12 at Kalamandir as part of Dasara celebrations.

On October 11, at 9:15 am, V C Narayan and his team from Mysuru will perform 'Nadaswara'; Kamsale dance by Kamsale team from Piriyapatna 10 am; Mandolin performance by M S Janaki Ram and the team from Mysuru at 10.45 am; Dance performance by Sukrutha Sangeeta Nrutya School at 11.30 am; Violin by Samantha Manjunath and the team from Mysuru at 12:15 pm: Bharatnatyam by Nagabhushan and team 1 pm; Nadaswara by A K Umanath and team from Mangalore at 1.45 pm; Women choir from Mysuru at 2:30 pm; Shobhane artistes team will perform 'Shobhane' 3:15 pm; Bharatnatyam performance by Tibbadevi Kala Sangha at 4 pm; Lakshmi Vittala Hegade and team will perform Shirasi Shatriya Sangeeta at 4.45 pm; Magic Academy from Bengaluru will perform corona awareness magic show 5:30 pm; dance performance by H Ananya and team from Channapatna at 6:15 pm followed by dance drama by Mysuru Jilla Kalavidhara Kendra.

On October 12, at 10 am, Sowmya and team from Mysuru will perform dance drama; 10:45 am: Shirasi Nirmala Hegade Yaksha Gejje; 11:30 am: Ganagandhrva Kala Balaga Trust from Mysuru will perform Soft Music; 12:15 pm: Folk music by Gangadhar Hosahalli and the team from Nanjanagudu; 1 pm: 'Devaranama' by Nishchitha Prasad and the team from Bengaluru; 1:45 pm: Shobhane artist team of 10 will perform Shobhane; 2:30 pm: Sujay Shan Bhag and the team from Hubli will perform dance drama; 3:15 pm: Fusion Music by Mysuru city and Zilla Samskrutika Vruthi Kalavidara Sangha; 4 pm: Folk dance by Janapada Nrutya Kalavidhara Thanda; 4:45 pm: 'Kalingarao' songs by Mallanna and team from Chamarajanagar; 5:30 pm: Dance Drama by M S Natya Kshetra from Bengaluru; 6:15 pm: Mandolin performance by J Akshay and the team from Bengaluru and followed by final drama performance at 7 pm by Abhinaya Ranga Kendra from Bengaluru.