Mysuru: Floral tributes performed to 36-ft Subramanya idol

Mysuru: Pushparchane (floral tributes) was performed to monolithic Sri Subramanyeshwara Swamy idol, in the city on Monday. The 36-feet tall idol of Subramanyeshwara Swamy has been sculpted by Ramnath. It will be installed at the temple by same name being built at Gattavadi village in Koulande in Nanjangud taluk. The idol transported from Bengaluru was offered floral tributes in front of Kote Anjaneya Swamy temple at Mysuru Palace North Gate. Scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar who did floral tributes welcomed the initiative.



" It is a matter of happiness as every initiative launched from this place will be a success. A temple in village sets the tone for development of the place," said Yaduveer.Nanjangud MLA B Harshavardhan said "It is a matter of pride that the idol will be installed at a temple in my constituency."

The temple is being built in the shrine under the leadership of Subramanya Swamiji is also witness to several social services.Chamaraja MLA L Nagendra, Mayor Sunanda Phalanetra,Subramanya Swamiji, MUDA Chairman H V Rajiv, VC of University of

Mysore Prof G Hemanth Kumar, Corporator M V Ramprasad, city BJP President T S Srivatsa and general secretary Giridhar were present.