 Mysuru has one of best 21 engineering colleges in NIRF listing

Mysuru: Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE)has been ranked among the best engineering colleges. Based at Mysuru, it has been ranked among the list of top 300 engineering colleges in the country, released last week by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), a prestigious organisation of the country. Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering has been one among the 21 engineering colleges selected for NIRF list this year.

"It is a matter of pride that our college has got a place in the first 300 places among about 3500 technical colleges in the country," said Principal B. Sadashivegowda. NIRF releases this list keeping in mind aspects like teaching, learning, resources, research and professional practices as well as graduation results etc. of the colleges.