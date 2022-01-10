Mysuru: Jumbos stranded in canal, later escape to forest

Mysuru: A herd of five wild elephants entered a canal at Nalloor Pala in Hunsur taluk, the video clip of which has gone viral. The elephants strayed out of Nagarahole National Tiger Reserve and were in the canal, when the villagers noticed them.



The villagers tried to drive them back to the forest by making repeated sounds,cl apping and shouting at them, but the pachyderms found it difficult. As and when they tried to climb the side walls of the canal, the slippery surface turned into a hurdle. Later the elephants went to forest. Villagers urged the forest department to take steps to prevent elephant menace.