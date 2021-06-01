Mysuru: Labourer rides 300 kms to fetch medicine to son

Mysuru: A labourer rode a bicycle for 300 kms to fetch medicines for his 10 years specially-abled son three days back. It is said that Anand (45) a resident of Ganigara koppalu village in T Narasipura taluk made the herculean task to bring medicines from Bengaluru. It is said that Anand's son being treated in NIMHANS since many years for mental problems.



Since he ran out of medicines which were not available at local pharmacies, followed by lockdown he could not get any public transport to reach the hospital to get medicines.

He approached few bikers in village to help him, but they declined fearing bike would be seized in lockdown. It was inevitable for him to ride his bicycle to fetch medicine.

He rode 150 kms from the village via Bannur, Malavalli, Kanakapura to reach Bengaluru. He stayed in a temple at Kanakapura. Early morning he started and reached NIMHANS got medicines, reached village by 4 pm. He said the doctor at NIMHANS gave him Rs 1000 after hearing that he came by a bicycle. Anand told reporters that if his son discontinue medicine, as a result he should continue the medication for few more years.