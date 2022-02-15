Mysuru: MLA, MP trade barbs against each other

Mysuru: Ullal MLA U T Khader said that everyone is trying to solve problems while Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap simha is creating problems. Speaking to media persons here on Monday referring to Simha's statement to shun hijab and take kitab he said if one is asked who is important mother or father what can be said? He said Pratap should save prestige and tradition of cultural city instead of being a black dot.

He said Pratap is speaking like a fool, he said if Tipu express is renamed as Wodeyar express the contribution of Tipu sultan can't be hidden. Wodeyar and Tipu both contributed a lot to Mysuru. He questioned Simha how many kilometer tracks and new trains he brought to Mysuru after he became MP. He further said the state government should immediately call a meeting of religious heads and all parties to solve the hijab row. The government should continue the same norm of uniform in schools till the final verdict of court comes.

Reacting to U T Khader's allegations Simha lambasted him saying he is speaking like Mulla of Ullal. He said Khader doesn't know history of Mysuru that Tipu's father Hyder Ali backstabbed Mysuru kings. He said the state government should continue the same stand till court verdict comes about Hijab. If government allows hijab in class

room they would ask for Namaz room in schools, in future they demand separate country he said.

He said 70 years back they did the same. He said uniform system prevails all over the world in education system. This system brought to make uniformity among students of various religions, caste and creed. The Congress and U T Khader are lacking this basic knowledge he said