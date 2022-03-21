Mysuru: No re-exams for pro-Hijab girls who boycotted

Mysuru: Karnataka Law Minister J C Madhuswamy made it clear that if students are not attending exams citing Hijab row in the State, they will not be given re-examination.

Responding to the media on Sunday in Mysuru, the minister said, "It is the duty of the government to follow the Karnataka High Court's decision.

We are not ready to oppose the court's order and get

any backlash for not following it." Students wearing a hijab were not allowed to enter colleges.

Some students have boycotted exams. Responding to the suggestion to include Bhagavad Gita in textbooks, he said there was no such proposal before the government.

"Nobody is forced to watch the movie 'The Kashmir Files.' People should be told about what happened in the past.

The film did the same thing and asked what was wrong with it." he added.