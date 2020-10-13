Mysuru: Noor Jaan proved to be a true corona warrior

Mysuru: 35-year-old Noor Jaan, an Aasha worker at Nanjangud taluk where a large number of Covid-19 cases are being reported, is one of the health department staffers chosen for felicitation at the Dasara inaugural ceremony. "I am happy that all my hard work since Nanjangud turned a hotspot for Covid-19 after several employees of a pharma firm tested positive between March and June paid off," Noor Jaan shared with the Hans India.

While she has not taken a break since March, her phone is switched on 24/7 and she is up for duty any time. She has contacted and followed up on health of more than 500 people including Covid-19 positive cases and their primary and secondary contacts in Nanjangud.

"I visited primary and secondary contacts of those who tested positive in the cluster related to the pharma company. Fifty-nine of the 74 coronavirus cases of that cluster were from Nanjangud. I stuck the sticker on the houses of the patients, seal on hands of primary and secondary contacts. I followed up on health of each and every one of them on a daily basis, especially those who are senior citizens, pregnant woman and those who had comorbid conditions. And I checked their temperature, arranged for swab testing. After the cluster case came to an end, I started contacting those who had returned to Nanjangud from different States to monitor their health. My husband Saleem Shariff who is a carpenter has bee my strength during testing times. He has supported me all through by dropping me at workplace and taking me back home in his vehicle," she said.

"I have isolated myself from my two daughters Bibi Aisha and Bibi Sara. They stay with my mother Razia B at my brother Mohammed Maqdoom's house. My family celebrated the occasion with sweets on Saturaday," she said.

"I dedicate this honour to all my fellow Aasha workers who are working against all odds. And I am thankful to my former taluk health officer of Nanjangud Dr S R Nagendra and present DHO Dr K Eeshwar for all the support," Noor Jaan said.