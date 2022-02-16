Mysuru Palace always ready to protect Hinduism

Chamarajanagar: Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wodeyar said that Mysuru Palace was always ready to protect Hindu religion. Speaking at the 41st State convention of ABVP organised at Chamarajanagara on Tuesday, Wodeyar said that religion had answers to many problems of the society.

"Hindus should shun caste system and be united to save the religion," he said and added the British ruled the country only because of lack of unity among Hindus.



Advocating protection of environment, Yaduveer said only education would raise awareness on the issue. Higher Education Minister Dr C Ashwath Narayan, Padmashree recipient Dr Subbaiah Ayyappan, ABVP State unit president Dr Chagan Bai Patel, Mysore University Vice Chancellor Prof G. Hemanth Kumar and others were present on the occasion.