Mysuru Palace finds place in Google review

Mysuru: The famous Mysuru palace has found place in Google review for the first time. The palace already attracting lakhs of tourists from all over the world. According to Google search engine data which released today Mysuru palace has secured 15 place in worldwide Google search. The Google shared 20 most searched places in Google of which Mecca masjid of Saudi Arabia secured first place.

Mumbai Gateway of India secured 5 place. India Gate in New Delhi secured 14 place. Taj Mahal secured 17 place. The Mysuru palace have 1,93,777 reviews. Earlier also Mysuru palace have pride that more tourists visit after Taj Mahal. Every month at least 5 lakh tourists visits cultural city Mysuru. Thousands of tourists visits palace as it is major tourist attraction of the city.

According to Google Taj Mahal have 1,87,245 reviews which is less than Mysuru palace. The palace famous for its illumination during night and world famous Dasara celebration. Speaking to reporters, Mysuru palace board deputy director T S Subramanya expressed happiness for enlisted by Google. He said Mysuru Palace is symbol of royal heritage.

Every year nearly 60 lakh tourists visits palace. Spacious garden, golden howdah, public Darbar hall, private Darbar hall, olden paintings , old photos , weapons are attracts tourists. He said the number of foreign tourists increasing as they get good guide service and other facilities. He said it is pride for Mysoreans as top search engine of the world Google enlisted Mysuru Palace.