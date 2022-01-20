Mysuru: Parents furious as govt converts Navodaya school as Covid Care Centre

Mysuru: The district administration's decision to convert Navodaya school as Covid Care centre (CCC) has evoked opposition from the parents of students.

Following a spike in Covid cases, the Kodagu district administration converted the Navodaya school as CCC in 2020. Since then, the school has remained shut for students. When the school authorities decided to open it to resume classes last month the district administration again decided to convert it as CCC to tackle the Covid third wave.

More than 50 parents on Tuesday met the deputy commissioner in Madikeri and submitted a memorandum in this regard. C.K. Rajiv Kushalappa, a parent of a student, told The Hans India that the administration has chosen the Navodaya school is conveniently located on Galibeedu outskirts of Madikeri city and has beds and toilets to accommodate Covid patients.

But for two year the education of students has been jeopardised as they did not attend a single class. The students studying in State government schools are taught through online classes under Vidyagama project, but for Navodaya students studying CBSE syllabus there is no such facility. Rajiv Kushalappa suggested that the district administration convert kalyana mantapas or other function halls as CCCs instead of Navodaya schools. He said more than 600 students are studying in the Navodaya school and it's a question of their future.

The parents of Archery and Fencing Sports School in Santhemarahalli in Chamarajanagara taluk also raised objection to converting the school as CCC. The Chamarajanagara district administration converted this sports school last year as CCC. More than 60 students are studying in the school. Students from far off places like Bidar, Hubli, Dharwad,

Chickmagalur, Bellary, Shimoga enrol in the school to become sportspersons. Many former students from here represented the State in sporting events. Now all the students have been sent back home to make way for Covid patients.

Speaking to The Hans India, District Youth Empowerment and Sports department Assistant Director Anitha said that following instruction of the administration the school has been converted as CCC. The students will be provided accommodation in BCM and social welfare department hostels, she assured.