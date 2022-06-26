Mysuru Police Arrested Five Youth In Kidnapping Case

A case shocked people which include a 12-year-old boy's kidnapping, the city police have detained five young people. One of the defendants is a male nurse who the boy's parents employed to care for the boy's grandfather.



Police Commissioner Chandragupta said the teenagers, who were between the ages of 20 and 25, were captured in Kodagu district's Virajpet just hours after they released the boy in a lonely area.

They hurried to the scene and interviewed the eye witnesses after learning that the boy had been taken hostage on Thursday night at 7.15 p.m. in a car. They also gathered data from the family members. According to Chandragupta, saving the youngster from the kidnappers was the police's first concern. So the kidnappers used 'bait' to entice them.

They were successful in securing the kidnappers' release of the kid. In the middle of the night, they abandoned the kid and fled with the "bait." Following the child's release, we set up four squads to find the kidnappers.

As per the preliminary inquiry, from Virajpet, they were able to capture them. The young people had committed the crime as ransom to pay off their loans.