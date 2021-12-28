Mysuru police issue curfew guidelines

Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Dr Chandragupta on Monday announced strict enforcement of curfew from Tuesday. Speaking to media persons here, Gupta said that except essential services under State government's guidelines, no other commercial activities will be allowed during the curfew hours.

"Those who violate night curfew rules can be booked under Disaster Management Act. We will record video and file complaints," Chandragupta warned. New year celebration is also under the scanner. Only 50 per cent capacity will be allowed in hotels, restaurants and resorts. No mass celebration is allowed nor are public gatherings to usher in New Year. All the events on December 31 and January 1 should end by 10 PM, Dr Chandragupta said. The movement of individuals will be strictly prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am, except for essential activities. Patients and their attendants/persons requiring emergency need for movement shall be allowed.

All industries/companies which require operations at night shall be permitted to operate. Movement of employees of such organisations shall be allowed on producing valid ID card/ authorization issued by their respective organization/institution.

Employees and vehicles of telecom and internet service providers shall be allowed on producing valid ID cards issued by their respective organization/institution. Only essential staff/employees of IT and ITCS companies /organisation shall work from office. Rest will work from home. Medical, emergency and essential services including pharmacies shall be fully functional.

Home delivery of goods and operation of e-commerce companies are allowed.

The movement of buses, trains, metro rail services and air travel are permitted. Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from airports, bus terminals/bus stand, railway stations, etc. allowed, for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road.