Mysuru police launch ‘Operation Chamundi’ to prevent crime at temple

Mysuru: The city police have launched 'Operation Chamundi' project to prevent illegal activities atthe famous Chamundi Hills.

Everyday thousands of devotees visit the Chamundeshwari temple. Devotees from other States also flock to the temple during festivals.

However, there has been a spurt in anti-social and criminal activities atop the hills causing concern among devotees. There have been several incidents of chain-snatching and youths indulging in bike wheeling at the pilgrim centre.

Last year, an MBA student was gang-raped at foothills.

To prevent all such activities, Mysuru city traffic police will deploy 24x7 two beat vehicles. Thetraffic personnel will check all vehicles during night and keep a particular watch onyoung bikers. The decision of the police is welcomed by devotees.

Sarojamma, a devotee from Kuvempu Nagara in city,said that she would be scared to visit the temple after 7 pm as youths hit the road and ride their bikes in a rash manner. Apart from the unruly behaviour of some youths, there have also been incidents of women being robbed. Last month,thieves snatched a Rs 35,000 worth gold chain from a woman. A couple were attacked by miscreants and robbed of their mobile phone and cash.