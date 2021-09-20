Mysuru police step up security to prevent crimes against women ahead of Dasara

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police have beefed up security measures at Ladies Paying Guest (PG) accommodations, working women's hostels and also girl student hostels.

The measures have been initiated in the wake of recent gangrape of an MBA at the foot of Chamundi Hill and also the shooting-cum-dacoity incident at a jewellery store in Vidyaranyapuram in the heart of the city.

This apart, the entire mobile machinery including the hi-tech Mobile Command Centre has been pressed into service to team up with Garuda and PCR vehicles at isolated places to keep an eye on movements of criminals to prevent crimes against women.

Speaking to reporters , City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta said that in the wake of brutal crimes and also in view of upcoming Dasara festival, the surveillance machinery has been stepped up. "Instructions have been passed on to all the police stations, especially where a majority of the ladies hostels are situated, to keep an eye on visitors and the inmates. Special Branch Officers have been asked to visit each PG accommodation and hostel and see if adequate security measures are in place," he said. Sometimes, criminals in the guise of students and IT-BT employees stay in PG hostels. As all lodges, hotels and shelter homes insist on production of identity proofs such as Aadhaar card and have CCTV cameras installed in their premises, anti-social elements take shelter in PGs and secluded homes as many of them do not insist on identity proofs.

The Police are instructing the PG owners to install CCTV cameras both inside and outside the accommodations with a minimum storage capacity of visuals for three months and regularly update information on the inmates to the jurisdictional police station.