Mysuru: Rohini Sindhuri initiates reforms in Muzarai department

Mysuru: State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has started reforms in the Muzarai department. As part of this, the IAS officer has issued a circular, seeking the details of the temple staff serving in different categories for more than five years.

According to Karnataka Civil Service Rules (KCSR) which applies to all government servants in the State, employees cannot serve in a particular place for more than three years. Now, the new Commissioner is moving in the direction of applying the same yardstick to the staff serving at various temples for more than five years.

Under the Hindu Religious Endowment Department, over 35,000 temples in Karnataka are categorised into three groups, namely A, B, and C based on their revenue generation. There are a total of 18,228 employees. Those generating higher revenue are under A category. The temples generating a little less revenue are under 'B' category and those with no income come under 'C'category.

In the circular issued on June 28 to Assistant Commissioners of the Endowment Department and all Deputy Commissioners, Rohini Sindhuri has sought information about the staff working for more than five years. The circular issued following increased misuse of hundi donations in some temples.

When an official caught for misappropriation he uses political influence and continues in the same position with the help of temple committee members. Sindhuri's initiative is said to be aimed at reducing misappropriation of temple revenue.