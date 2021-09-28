Mysuru: Siddaramaiah flayed for likening RSS to Taliban

Mysuru: The BJP government in the State is doing excellent work on all fronts but senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah is unable to digest this. Hence, he compared RSS to Taliban, said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.



Reacting to former Congress CM's comment that the RSS was following Talibani culture, Jnanendra said, "Siddaramaiah is a senior politician and I have no comments to offer. Being in the Opposition, it is his job to talk." "Siddaramaiah does not know the difference between Taliban and RSS and it is quite surprising. As the opposition leader, it is his duty to criticise the ruling party. But people are not fools to believe his words. RSS is known for good work over the years."

He said, "Our President, Vice President and Prime Minister and I have come from the RSS background. It only advocates good things. It expects people to live for the country. Everyone loves RSS for its patriotic approach."

The minister added, "Siddaramaiah's statement that BJP leaders have no humanity is far from the truth. We need to see if Siddaramaiah has real roots anywhere."