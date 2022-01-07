Mysuru: Technical talk on satellite configuration held

Mysuru: The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, GSSS Institute of Engineering & Technology for Women, Mysuru, organised a technical talk on "Satellite configuration, design, assembly, integration and testing" for third,fifth and seventh semester students on Thursday.

Puneet Kumar Mishra, Head, Satellite Antenna Characteristics, Test and Design Section, U R Rao Satellite Centre, ISR, Bengaluru, addressed the students on the benefits of the IEEE membership and the importance of satellite in the global industry and its design aspects.

In his technical session, he briefed on the introduction of satellite communication in the global industry. He also covered the importance of earth observation satellites, agriculture satellite's and disaster prediction satellites.

Dr Rajendra R Patil, professor and head, Department of ECE, GSSSIETW, highlighted the importance of ISRO and their contribution to the society in the area of satellite communication.

Dr Shivakumar M, Principal, GSSSIETW, highlighted the importance of satellite design and the benefits of satellite communication in the current scenario.