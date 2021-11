Mysuru: Trishika Kumari Wadiyar WAKO chairperson

Mysuru: Karnataka Kickboxing Sports Association announced that Trishika Kumari Wadiyar of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru has been appointed chairperson of World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO) Karnataka Women Committee.

Pooja Harsha, General Secretary of Karnataka Kickboxing Sports Association, and Harsha Shankar, member of WAKO India Coaching Committee, felicitated Trishika Kumari Wadiyar recently at The Palace, Mysore.

Karnataka Kickboxing Sports Association was formed on April 5, 2021 and 18 districts have been affiliated to WAKO Karnataka.

Karnataka Kickboxing Sports Association is affiliated to WAKO India Kickboxing Federation, member of World Association of Kickboxing Organizations and recognised by International Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt of India and Sports Authority of India (SAI).