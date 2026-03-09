Namma Metro Phase-3 deadline extended to May 2031

The deadline for the third phase of the Namma Metro project has been extended to May 2031 due to delays caused by lack of coordination between the central and state governments. The delay has raised concerns about a further rise in the project’s overall cost.

Experts warn that every day of delay in projects handled by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited could cost the corporation ₹1–2 crore. Former chief of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, E. Sreedharan, had earlier cautioned about the financial impact of such delays. Similar delays were witnessed in the first and second phases of the metro project. The first phase of the metro, spanning 42 km, was initially estimated at ₹6,385 crore in 2005 but was completed at a cost of ₹14,133 crore. The second phase, covering 72 km, was estimated at ₹26,405 crore but has already exceeded ₹40,614 crore, with work still ongoing.

According to the state budget, the total expenditure on metro projects so far has reached ₹67,460 crore. Of this, the state government has contributed about 88% (₹59,376 crore), while the central government’s share stands at around 12% (₹8,084 crore).

Although approval for Phase-3 was granted in 2024, the two corridors in the project have already faced a six-month extension. The corridors include the Kempapura–JP Nagar 4th Phase route and the Hosahalli–Kadabagere stretch. The state government has also added a double-decker structure—an elevated road combined with a metro line—after receiving central approval, altering the project’s design.

Due to disagreements between the state and central governments regarding the project structure and financial arrangements, the initial deadline of late 2030 has now been pushed to May 2031. The estimated project cost of ₹15,611 crore is also likely to increase.

Meanwhile, work on the Pink Line connecting Nagawara and Kalena Agrahara through Bannerghatta Road under Phase-2 has been delayed from March 2025 to the end of 2026. Similarly, the Blue Line phases connecting Central Silk Board to KR Puram (2A) and KR Puram to Kempegowda International Airport (2B) have been pushed to 2027.