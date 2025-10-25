Namma Metro to establish top grade security operations centre

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is taking significant steps to strengthen its cyber and physical security infrastructure amid rising threats from cyberattacks and AI-enabled operations targeting urban transit networks.

BMRCL has issued a tender to set up a cutting-edge Security Operations Centre (SOC) at Baiyappanahalli, which will act as a central command hub for monitoring and responding to both cyber and on-ground security incidents across the Metro network.

Officials said the SOC will integrate IT systems with CCTV surveillance across all Metro stations and corridors, allowing real-time monitoring, anomaly detection, and rapid response to any security breach. “The SOC will continuously monitor, detect, and respond to potential threats in IT and surveillance systems, operating 24×7 throughout the year,” a BMRCL spokesperson said.

The move comes as global urban transport networks increasingly face risks from ransomware, data breaches, and AI-generated attacks that could compromise operational systems or passenger data.

BMRCL officials highlighted that the SOC will be equipped with advanced analytics and threat-detection tools designed to safeguard network integrity, prevent intrusions, and enhance passenger safety.

With Bengaluru Metro serving over 7 lakh commuters daily, officials said the initiative is a critical component of building resilience in public infrastructure. “The SOC will ensure robust surveillance, strengthen cyber resilience, and allow prompt mitigation of any security incidents,” the spokesperson added.

The project aligns with broader national efforts to enhance cybersecurity and operational reliability in high-footfall urban transit systems, reflecting growing recognition of the importance of integrating technology with public safety measures.