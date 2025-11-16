Narayana Schools celebrates Clubs Culmination 2025, empowering 13,000 students

Bengaluru: Narayana Group of Schools marked a significant milestone with the inaugural Clubs Culmination 2025, showcasing the achievements of over 13,000 students across Karnataka. Addressing the media, Dr. Sindhura, Director, Narayana Group of Schools, elaborated on the vision behind integrating Clubs as a structured element of the High School curriculum.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Sindhura said, “We asked ourselves: How do we create learning spaces where students think, create, experiment, collaborate, and express beyond the boundaries of textbooks? This simple question led to the formation of a four-club framework aimed at developing future-ready learners through hands-on, meaningful, and joyful experiences.” The four Clubs Pixel Palette (Digital Creativity), Synergy X (STEM & Aerospace), Idea Vault (Financial Literacy, Entrepreneurship & Innovation), and Global Vox (Public Discourse & Diplomacy) were designed to nurture creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, communication, and innovation. Through structured sessions and interactive activities, students explored new roles, embraced challenges, and built confidence in areas previously untried.

Dr. Sindhura highlighted the significance of the event: “For the first time in Karnataka, 13,000 students are showcasing their skills, ideas, and growth. This culmination is not just an exhibition; it reflects our EDGE framework — Explore, Design, Grow, Excel guiding students from curiosity to mastery.”

She applauded the efforts of Principals, Academic Deans, club trainers, R&D teams, teachers, and parents for their unwavering support. Concluding with a message to students, she said, “You Dreamed, you Did, and today, you truly Dazzled. This is only the beginning Term-2 Culmination will take your creativity even further.”