New double-decker flyover road develops pothole

Bengaluru : The double-decker flyover constructed from Ragigudda to Central Silk Board Junction on the route going from Banashankari, Jayanagar, JP Nagar to Silk Board, Marathahalli, Electronic City has been a boon to the traffic annoyance in the southern part of Bengaluru. This flyover is ready due to the efforts of local MLA and Minister Ramalinga Reddy, and it is being called the Ramalinga Reddy model.

It has been only five months since the flyover was opened. The work on the flyover on the other route is still going on. However, the asphalt on both sides of this road has already been ripped off and potholes have become dangerous for motorists, especially two-wheeler riders. Motorists have also expressed objections about the pothole and have also stated how dangerous it is.

If the pothole is not fixed now, there is a possibility that the entire road will become potholed in the future.

Minister Ramalinga Reddy spoke about the pothole on the double-decker flyover road and said that he will instruct BMRCL to close the pothole immediately and make proper arrangements. Overall, it has been only a few days since the double-decker flyover was opened, and the fact that the asphalt is being removed like this raises suspicions of shoddy work.