New Security Facilities for CISF at Mangaluru Airport
Mangaluru International Airport has set up a QRT training ground, K9 kennels and a welfare canteen to strengthen passenger security and support CISF personnel.
Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport has added a fresh layer of security preparedness with the opening of new facilities for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team guarding the airport.
The initiatives include a customised training ground for the Quick Response Team (QRT), three kennels for the airport’s dog squad, and a Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) canteen offering daily-use items at subsidised rates to CISF staff.
Jose Mohan, Inspector-General of Police, Airport Sector (APS)-2, CISF, inaugurated the facilities. On the occasion, the QRT displayed drills of endurance and tactical strength, while the K9 squad – comprising Belgian Malinois and Labradors – demonstrated their skills in detecting threats.
Senior officials of the Airport Security Group (ASG) and the airport operator attended the event. Mr. Mohan appreciated the joint effort in improving infrastructure and underlined CISF’s commitment to ensuring passenger safety.
The airport management said the new facilities would contribute to both operational efficiency and passenger comfort, further strengthening Mangaluru’s position as a key travel hub in the region.