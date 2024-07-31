NHAI plans to close toll booth on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

Mysuru: A pilot study for a satellite-based toll collection system on the Bangalore-Mysore National Highway is set to commence soon, marking a significant step towards eliminating toll booths across the country. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is transitioning from the existing FASTag system to a satellite-based toll collection system.

A senior NHAI official announced the upcoming trial of the satellite-based toll collection system on the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway. This highway is one of the two selected for the pilot study in Karnataka. Preparations for the trial are underway, with the pilot implementation expected to begin in August. The Indian Highways Management Company Limited, supported by NHAI, is responsible for the pilot implementation of the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).

The official mentioned that the GNSS system’s practical implementation would occur on a specific section of the Bangalore-Mysore highway. Meanwhile, the existing FASTag-based toll collection will continue until the GNSS system is fully operational, ensuring no immediate removal of toll booths. The GNSS system will geo-fence the highway. When a vehicle enters the highway, the software will track it via a GPS device installed in the vehicle. Upon exiting, the system calculates the distance traveled and deducts the toll accordingly. This method aims to streamline toll collection and reduce congestion at toll booths.

Equipping vehicles with GPS devices will be mandatory for GNSS toll collection. However, the highway authority is also exploring toll collection through number plates. If successful, this method would eliminate the need for GPS devices in vehicles, relying instead on automatic number plate recognition cameras to record entry and exit points. This initiative signifies a major technological advancement in toll collection, promising enhanced efficiency and convenience for commuters. The success of this pilot study could pave the way for a nationwide rollout, revolutionizing India’s toll collection system.