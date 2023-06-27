NIA at work again Swoop down on PFI activists

Puttur: NIA officials raided 6 locations in Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts early on Tuesday. The raid was conducted in connection with the murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru. According to officials, the National Investigation Team today raided the houses of activists of the banned PFI organization in Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts. Officials seized important documents including electronic devices.

A team of NIA officials raided the house of car driver Naushad in Padangadi village of Belthangadi taluk in Dakshina Kannada district. Naushad was not at home during the raid but the available documents were seized. NIA officials raided two houses of PFI activists in Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district. The authorities raided the houses of Abdul Rahman, a resident of Kalkandur and Abdul Naseer, a resident of Convent Layout, Somwarpet. But both were in Dubai and authorities seized documents and electronic devices from their homes.