NIA charge sheets 2 for promoting activities of ISIS in India

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday chargesheeted two men for being part of a major terror conspiracy involving targeted killings and promoting “jihadi activities” of ISIS in India, according to an official statement.

The accused, Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib, are residents of Thirthahalli in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, it said. They were involved in a larger terror conspiracy of ISIS, and had been absconding until they were arrested on April 12, said the statement issued by the NIA.

NIA investigations have revealed that Taha was self-radicalised and had, in turn, radicalised and recruited Shazib and others, it said.

In 2018, Taha was introduced to online handler Bhai alias Laptop Bhai and went on to introduce Bhai to Mehaboob Pasha, who had formed the Al-Hind Trust in collaboration with his family members in Gurappanapalya, Bengaluru city, the NIA said. Pasha was also responsible for passing on an online handler link to Khaja Mohideen, who had joined Al-Hind Trust along with his associates to promote the ISIS terrorist activities in India, it added.

Further, Taha and Shazib had harboured accused Thowfeek and Abdul Shameem, as per the NIA investigations.

Thowfeek and Shameem later murdered Wilson (special sub inspector) of Tamil Nadu Police at the Kaliyakavillai check-post at the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, with a pistol provided by Mehaboob Pasha, the anti-terror agency said.

“The NIA has charge sheeted two more terrorists in the Karnataka Al-Hind ISIS module case relating to a major terror conspiracy involving targeted killings and other jihadi activities,” it said.

In its second supplementary charge sheet filed before a special court here, the NIA has charged the duo under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. So far, a total of 18 accused have been charge sheeted in the case, which NIA took over from the Bengaluru city police on January 23, 2020.