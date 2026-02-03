COMEDK UGET/Uni-GAUGE 2026 Entrance Examination Scheduled for 09 May 2026

The COMEDK UGET/Uni-GAUGE 2026 entrance examination will be conducted on Saturday, 09 May 2026. This unified national-level test serves as a gateway to undergraduate engineering admissions across 150+ engineering colleges in Karnataka and 30+ reputed private, self-funded and deemed universities across India.The examination is intended for candidates seeking admission to B.E./B. Tech programs offered by institutions affiliated with the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) and Uni-GAUGE member universities.