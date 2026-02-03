COMEDK UGET/Uni-GAUGE 2026 Entrance Examination Scheduled for 09 May 2026
Over 1,40,000 students are expected to appear for the examination.
The COMEDK UGET/Uni-GAUGE 2026 entrance examination will be conducted on Saturday, 09 May 2026. This unified national-level test serves as a gateway to undergraduate engineering admissions across 150+ engineering colleges in Karnataka and 30+ reputed private, self-funded and deemed universities across India.The examination is intended for candidates seeking admission to B.E./B. Tech programs offered by institutions affiliated with the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) and Uni-GAUGE member universities.
The computer-based test will be conducted in 200+ cities across India, spanning 400+ test centres. Over 1,40,000 students are expected to appear for the examination. Candidates from across the country are eligible to apply.Application Details● Application Window: 03 February 2026 to 16 March 2026● Official Websites: www.comedk.org | www.unigauge.comThe entire application and examination process will be conducted online. Detailed instructions regarding eligibility, application procedures, and examination guidelines are available on the official websites.COMEDK KARES Innovation HubsIn 2022, COMEDK launched the COMEDK KARES Innovation Hubs to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements by offering hands-on, skill-based training.Currently, 9 Innovation Hubs operate across Karnataka — three in Bengaluru and others located in Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Tumakuru, and Hubballi.Each hub spans over 5,000 sq. ft. and is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as rapid prototyping tools, laser cutting machines, 3D printers, AR/VR technology, robotics labs, and more.The hubs offer programs in emerging and future-ready domains, including:● Innovation & Entrepreneurial Thinking● Prototyping & Product Development● Internet of Things (IoT) – Smart Connected Systems● Data Science & Applied Machine Learning● Robotics & Intelligent Systems● Applied AI & Agentic SystemsKarnataka is the first state to introduce structured, skill-based training in private engineering colleges through this pioneering initiative by COMEDK.Leadership Speak“At COMEDK, we firmly believe that a student’s merit and aptitude should be the sole guiding factors for their educational journey. COMEDK UGET reflects our commitment to fairness, transparency, and equal opportunity. Over 150 top-tier colleges admit students through this platform, and we take pride in connecting young talent with quality education,”said Dr. Kumar, Executive Secretary, COMEDK.“Through Uni-GAUGE, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of fairness and objectivity while fostering the holistic development of India’s future workforce. We are proud to contribute to this important cause,” added Mr. P. Muralidhar, CEO, ERA Foundation.Important Advisorywww.comedk.org and www.unigauge.com are the only official websites for COMEDK and Uni-GAUGE. Students and parents are advised to rely solely on these websites for authentic information and applications.
Next Story