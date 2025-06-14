NIA Takes Over Probe into Murder of Hindu Activist Suhas Shetty in Bajpe

Mangaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally taken over the investigation into the brutal murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty, who was hacked to death in broad daylight in Bajpe town on May 1. The central agency’s team reached Mangaluru earlier this week and has initiated preliminary groundwork.

Mangaluru Police have officially confirmed the arrival of the NIA team, led by DSP Pawan Kumar. The team has met with City Crime Branch (CCB) officers to collect case-related documents and briefings. The Union government had transferred the case to the NIA following pressure from BJP leaders, particularly Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, who had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a central agency probe.

The NIA investigation may also include charge of collision of officials in aiding the murder of Suhas Shetty, which the Karnataka government was wary about. It is stated by the BJP leaders that a certain police official had checked the car of Suhas Shetty twice on the day he was murdered, the checks had been carried out twice within a span of few hours to ensure that Shetty and his co passengers in the car had no weapons.

Initial investigations by the local police had pointed to the involvement of a group of eight Muslim youths, allegedly affiliated with the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI). The calculated nature of the attack and the possible ideological motivation behind the killing raised concerns about a broader conspiracy.

The NIA is likely to revisit the evidence and re-examine the suspects in custody. It may also explore whether provisions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) are applicable if firm links to proscribed outfits are established. There are also reports suggesting that the agency will look into possible lapses by certain local police personnel.

With the NIA’s entry, the case is set to widen in scope, potentially extending beyond the immediate assailants to uncover a larger network, if any, behind the murder.