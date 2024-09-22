Nigerian doctor undergoes ground breaking facial paralysis surgery

Bengaluru: Gabriel Pascal, a 43-year-old optometrist from Nigeria, recently underwent a rare and complex facial reanimation surgery at Trustwell Hospitals, Bengaluru, following facial nerve paralysis caused by a bony tumor. The condition left him unable to smile, speak, or close his eyes, severely impacting his quality of life and causing social isolation.

Pascal’s tumour was initially removed by a surgical oncology team at another hospital, and he was later referred to Trustwell Hospitals for facial nerve reconstruction. The delicate procedure, known as facial reanimation, involved transferring nerves from other parts of his body to restore muscle function in his face.

A surgical team led by Dr. VishwasVijayadev, the first International Board-certified Diplomate facial plastic surgeon from the USA, performed the surgery. The operation included a double nerve transfer—the first of its kind in India. A nerve from Pascal’s leg was connected to the functional facial nerve on the normal side of his face, and another nerve used for chewing was rerouted to activate the paralysed areas. The 11-hour surgery required meticulous intraoperative nerve monitoring, ensuring precise nerve connections.

The surgery also involved advanced techniques for eye closure, a key improvement over conventional methods used in India. DrVijayadevemphasised that this kind of comprehensive facial paralysis management is available at only a few centres across the country.

Trustwell Hospitals has invested heavily in state-of-the-art infrastructure to support complex surgeries like this one, with equipment sourced from the USA, Europe, and Israel. “We are delighted that our doctors handled this difficult case with precision, and the patient is on the path to recovery,” said Guruprasad, Director of Strategy at Trustwell Hospitals.

Pascal is expected to regain full facial function in the coming months, marking a significant achievement for the hospital and taking Bangalore city into a new reason for medical tourism.