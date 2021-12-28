Night curfew in the interest of public health: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Night curfew has been imposed in the State in the interests of public health, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said speaking to media persons on Monday.

Solatium is being paid to BPL families of those who have lost their lives due to Covid in all districts and taluks. A programme in this regard is being held in Bengaluru as well, the CM said.

Reacting to reported displeasure among the business community over the government's decision to impose night curfew for ten days in the State in view of rising Omicron cases, the Chief Minister said the measure has been taken in the interest of public health. People would have to strictly follow Covid norms at tourist spots.

One the BJP State Executive Committee meeting to be held in Hubballi to discuss issues related to party organisation and other developments, Bommai said the meeting, which is held once every two months, would take important decisions. Replying to a question on much expected cabinet expansion, Bommai said, it is an internal matter of the party and the BJP high command would take a call on that. There is good coordination between the party and the administration. The government will come up with more good programmes in the days ahead and seek public mandate in 2023 on the basis of its good work.