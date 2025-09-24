NIMHANS launches month-long initiative to create awareness about mental health

Bengaluru: The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), in collaboration with the Ministry of AYUSH, on Tuesday launched ‘AYUSH-MANN’, a month-long initiative to enhance public awareness on the role of integrative approaches in the treatment of mental health and neurological disorders.

The launch coincided with the celebration of the 10th National Ayurveda Day, it said. On this occasion, a mascot “Swasthmaan” -- “the Elephant of Wisdom and Wellbeing” -- along with a slogan was released. Swasthmaan reflects the harmony of ancient Indian traditions with integrative modern science, NIMHANS said.

In a statement, NIMHANS said, “AYUSH-MANN features a series of public engagement activities, including an Open Day at the Department of Integrative Medicine, webinars, expert podcasts, panel discussions, and awareness programmes in community spaces such as apartment complexes and old-age homes.”

Exhibitions showcasing integrative medicine practices are also part of the initiative, it stated. NIMHANS, a premier institute in the field of mental health, has a longstanding history of incorporating Indian traditional systems of medicine into mental healthcare.

Formalised activities in this area began in 1974, following recommendations from various expert committees. In 2019, NIMHANS established the Department of Integrative Medicine (IMD) as an independent unit-among the first of its kind in any institute of national importance in India. The department brings together Ayurveda, Yoga, and Modern Medical Science in a systematic and collaborative model of integration, the institute said.