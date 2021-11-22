 NIT-Surathkal develops solar chargeable E-bike

Mangaluru: The national institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) in Surathkal has developed solar chargable E bike. This electric bike is exclusively designed for the use of forest officials of Kudremukh National Park.

This is a dream project of Centre for system design associate faculty Dr Pruthviraj. This E bike has been handed over to forest officials and being used on trial basis. This bike named Vidh Yug 4.0 and weighs around 80 kg. This bike has no stroke engine, as it has brush less DC hub motor.

This bike is much useful for forest officials as it has inbuilt mobile , GPS, and walkie talkie chargers.

The highlight of this bike is it is soundless and wildlife in forest would not be disturbed. Even the

poaching and thieving activities can be raided without noise. This bike can carry two persons even in steep mud roads , gives mileage of 80 kms per three hour solar charge. Its head light can also be used as torch.

Speaking to The Hans India on Monday Associate faculty Dr Pruthviraj told that the team designed 1 total of 5 E bikes since last two years. He said 'During Covid lockdown, our enthusiastic students did not waste time , they were involved in developing e- bikes'. He said this bike is developed with financial assistance by Kudremukh wildlife wing forest department.

The team consists of Rakshit, Razak, Steven, Latheesh , all M tech students while Anuradha and Sandesh are Phd students. Pruthviraj said the bike designed with locally available iron rods and other materials. He said the team is still researching to reduce the height of bike to enable for riding of women forest guards and deputy RFOs. He said the team is ready to transfer technology to interested entrepreneurs as they are unable to do it commercially.