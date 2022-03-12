NMPA gives green signal for construction of Kulai fishing harbour

Mangaluru: The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) issued a work order on Wednesday for the long-awaited construction of a fishing harbour in Kulai. The job of building a breakwater, marine structure, allied civil works, dredging, and reclamation of the Kulai Fishing Harbour on an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) basis has been awarded to the L1 bidder M/s SAPL GCC JV, Mangalore, for Rs 147 crore excluding GST.

The order stipulates commencement of construction on March 23 and the work is expected to be completed in 1240 days. The project being taken up as part of Gati Shakti initiative will have a direct influence on Karnataka's blue economy by allowing Karavali fishermen to compete more effectively in the worldwide market.

According to Dr A.V. Ramana, Chairman of the NMPA, the port has met its first pledge to fishermen by placing a work order after following due processes.

The Kulai fishing harbour will help increase fish and crustacean supplies to domestic and international markets. It is expected that the project will employ 2,720 fishermen and 1280 people in shore-based companies and related industries. Fishermen are projected to earn over Rs 55 crore this year.

The sale of fish and other products will generate Rs 192 crore in revenue including Rs 34 crore worth exports.

The harbour, which is expected to stabilise in the fourth year, is expected to handle 27,100 tonnes of fish worth Rs 173 crore at boat side prices. As a result, the initiative will provide socio-economic benefits to society.

It was a long-time demand of the fishermen of Mangaluru to provide a fishing harbour in the New Mangaluru Port.

More importantly, the fishing vessels will have safe anchoring during the monsoon period that has been the long pending demand of the fishermen since the port came into existence in 1972 as many fishermen families sacrificed their land for the construction of the port. In terms of functionality, and connectivity Kulai fishing port will be the largest along the 302-kilometre coastline of Karnataka and connected to NH 66, 75 and 169.