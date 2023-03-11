No bill hotel: Eat till your tummy is filled and pay if you like!

Bengaluru: In today's expensive world, one cannot get food without money. Especially going to a Hotel and having food is more expensive than earlier. Meanwhile, a No Bill hotel has started in Bengaluru, where a hotel owner never stops feeding hungry stomachs.

'Annapoorneshwari Hotel' has been opened next to 'Nammane Oota' in 11th block, 2nd phase of Nagarabavi, and if one is satisfied with the meal, one can put as much money as he/she can in the hundi(collection box) kept. There is no requirement to pay. This hotel was inaugurated by Gym Ravi of Bigg Boss fame. Speaking about the hotel, Ravi said that he will invite all the celebrities to this hotel.

DH Kiran Gowda and a team of friends started this hotel. This restaurant was opened after taking inspiration from a restaurant in Singapore where you can eat as much as you want and pay for the hundi if you are satisfied.

Daily Nati style Mudde(Ragi Ball), Veg meals are served here from 12 noon to 4 pm. Nati style mudde, chapati, palya, saaru, rice, sweet is the menu of this restaurant. Clean drinking water is provided after the meal. Hundreds of labourers and poor people are eating here every day. Hotel owner Kiran Gowda said that there is a plan to open such hotels in various places. Many people are volunteering and lending their hand for this good work.