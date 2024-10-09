No deadline to get e-khata: Minister

Bengaluru: ‘Plots are being sold without khata. This is a development that is tailor-made for middlemen. We provide permanent solution for sites without khata. There is no deadline for this’ clarified Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and added that there is no need for anyone to rush. Addressing an emergency press conference, he said that there is a lot of confusion in the public about the owners getting e-khata for properties under BBMP. Thus, he has clarified the confusion of the people.

‘Some advantages have been brought to my attention. As per the instructions of DCM DK Shivakumar, we have made some simplifications. We are doing help desk in ARO office. Their responsibility is to help with the e-khata.’ He said that this will benefit the people under BBMP.

‘We are going to upload it to Bangalore One within 2-3 days. Account management is very difficult. E-khata is the only permanent solution for this. People can get e-khata from home. This can be a problem initially’. He said that the problem will be solved later.

‘There is a discussion about the adoption of the Backward Classes Commission report. Community Swamijis have questioned this. Call us and discuss this. Meanwhile, the figures have also been leaked,’ he said. The CM said that he will present it in the cabinet.

‘We will discuss in the cabinet and take the next decision. I told the CM that let’s go scientifically. It is said that the survey has caused problems in some villages. If you take it randomly, you will know.

Let there be a discussion about this in the public. A one-time report is not enforced’. He said that there is room for discussion.