No entry for non-voters, Decision on some tourist spots in the state

The Central Election Commission has organized several programs for voting awareness with the aim that everyone should participate in voting and not treat it as a holiday. Meanwhile, entry to some tourist spots in the state has been restricted for non-voting tourists.

Before the polling day, a board saying “No entry on May 10” was attached at some places. Through this, they have joined hands in their own way to increase voter turnout.

Importantly, an order has been issued to restrict access to Nandi hill in Chikkaballapur district. Entry here is not allowed from morning onwards.

Joga Falls in Shimoga District, Kavimane at Kuppalli, Kuvempu Birthplace, Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Simhadham have been closed. The management of the temple has asked not to come to Singandur Choudeshwari temple. A decision has been taken to stop boating at Shantisagara (Sulakere) in Channagiri Taluk of Davangere District. In Kodagu district too, an order has been issued restricting those who do not vote.

A different decision has been taken in Mandya district. It has been decided to give entry to tourist spots only to those who have voted here. This decision will be applicable to Srirangapatna, KRS Brindavan, Balamuri, Edamuri, Gaganachukki, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Muttathi. A similar decision has been taken in Bidar district and it has been suggested that only those who have voted will be allowed entry. It has also been ordered to create awareness among non-voters.