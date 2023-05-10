Live
- Karnataka Elections 2023: Villagers of Vijayapur broke the voting machines
- HD Deve Gowda arrived in a helicopter to vote
- Karnataka Elections 2023: KPCC President DK Shivakumar after voting drove an auto
- Manipal Hospital supported 16 inpatients with transportation and medical assistance to vote
- Voting is important to write the grand future of the state: CM Basavaraja Bommai
- No entry for non-voters, Decision on some tourist spots in the state
- YS Jagan to tour Visakhapatnam tomorrow, here is the schedule
- AP govt. assures to afford excess burden imposed on Haj Yatra
- Hyderabad: Girls overpower boys in SSC exam results
- Telangana: TSPSC paper leak case becoming more complex
No entry for non-voters, Decision on some tourist spots in the state
The Central Election Commission has organized several programs for voting awareness with the aim that everyone should participate in voting and not treat it as a holiday
The Central Election Commission has organized several programs for voting awareness with the aim that everyone should participate in voting and not treat it as a holiday. Meanwhile, entry to some tourist spots in the state has been restricted for non-voting tourists.
Before the polling day, a board saying “No entry on May 10” was attached at some places. Through this, they have joined hands in their own way to increase voter turnout.
Importantly, an order has been issued to restrict access to Nandi hill in Chikkaballapur district. Entry here is not allowed from morning onwards.
Joga Falls in Shimoga District, Kavimane at Kuppalli, Kuvempu Birthplace, Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Simhadham have been closed. The management of the temple has asked not to come to Singandur Choudeshwari temple. A decision has been taken to stop boating at Shantisagara (Sulakere) in Channagiri Taluk of Davangere District. In Kodagu district too, an order has been issued restricting those who do not vote.
A different decision has been taken in Mandya district. It has been decided to give entry to tourist spots only to those who have voted here. This decision will be applicable to Srirangapatna, KRS Brindavan, Balamuri, Edamuri, Gaganachukki, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Muttathi. A similar decision has been taken in Bidar district and it has been suggested that only those who have voted will be allowed entry. It has also been ordered to create awareness among non-voters.