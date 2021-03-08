No fuel tax hike in Karnataka budget for 2021-22

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Budget for ensuing fiscal 2021-22 has not proposed increase in state tax on petrol or diesel to avoid financial burden on the people, said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday.



"As the Covid pandemic has caused untold miseries to the people in the year 2020-21, I am not willing to put burden of additional taxes on them. No taxes, including tax on petrol or diesel has been increased for the year 2021-22," said Yediyurappa while presenting the state Budget in the Legislative Assembly amid boycott and walkout by opposition Congress.

Yediyurappa, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that though sales tax on petrol and diesel in the state was lesser compared to other southern states, he was not increasing it (tax) on fuels.

"The Budget has been formulated in such a way so as not to increase the burden on the common man," said Yediyurappa in Kannada while presenting his 8th Budget during his tenure as Chief Minster.