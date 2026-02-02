Will restore glory of Parkal: Revuri

Hanumakonda: Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy stated that he would bring back the past glory of the historic town of Parkal and that Dalit settlements would be developed as model colonies.

Reddy attended the Padmashali community cordial meeting in Parkal centre on Sunday, and the Madiga community cordial meeting. Prior to the programmes, he paid floral tributes to the portraits of Sri Bhakta Markandeya and Konda Laxman Bapuji. Addressing the gatherings separately, he said Dalits have always stood with the Congress and that the government gives top priority to their welfare. They played a significant role in the party’s victories in the Assembly and Parliament elections. He assured that Dalit settlements would be developed as model colonies with all basic facilities.

Reddy alleged that the BRS cheated Dalits, stating that KCR had promised to make a Dalit the CM and claimed he would be a “protector of Telangana.”

He emphasised that Sonia Gandhi’s contribution to State formation is unforgettable and that uplift and welfare of Dalits is the primary objective of the party. He said the Madiga and Padmashali communities played an active role in ensuring his victory. He appealed to the Madiga and Padmashali brothers who supported the party in the last elections to extend the same cooperation in the upcoming municipal polls and work for victory of Congress candidates. He called upon party workers to ensure the party wins all 22 wards in the municipal elections and to hoist the Congress flag on Parkal soil.

He stated that drinking water supply, CC roads and drainage are being established under a special DPR system. Parkal would be developed as an educational centre; as part of this initiative, Young India International School, skill development centres, and TASK Centres are being set up.