Municipal coffers brim with revenue

Alair (Yadadri-Bhongir): Municipal elections in Alair here have resulted in the recovery of long-pending tax arrears. Within just three days, tax arrears amounting to Rs 70,63,497 were collected across the six municipalities, filling municipal coffers with revenue.

As per rules, candidates contesting the polls and individuals proposing their nominations should not have any pending dues to the municipality, including property tax, water tap tax, or any other municipal taxes. This rule proved beneficial to the municipalities of Alair, Bhongir, Choutuppal, Mothkur, Pochampally, and Yadagirigutta in the district during the election period.

The nomination process was held from January 28 to 30. To file nominations, both candidates and their proposers were required to obtain a No Due Certificate.

As part of this process, candidates from major political parties as well as independents cleared long-pending property tax and water tax dues.

Notably, several individuals who had shown no interest in paying dues despite receiving notices promptly cleared the entire pending amount to be eligible to contest in the elections.