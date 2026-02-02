Priority to BCs in Nalgonda corporation: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: Ministerfor Roads & Buildings and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, stated that while finalising candidates for the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation, the Congress party strictly followed the principle of social justice by ensuring representation to all social groups and by giving major priority to Backward Classes (BCs).

On Sunday, Venkat Reddy held a Zoom meeting with Congress corporator candidates of the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation and provided direction on election preparedness. Addressing the candidates, the Minister said, “If you win, it is my victory. Your victory is my victory, and it is the victory of the poor.” He assured that if all 48 corporators are elected, he would bring any amount of funds required for the development of Nalgonda.

He revealed that 70 percent of the seats were allocated to BCs and said that Nalgonda has become a role model for the entire state in ticket allocation. He urged candidates to move forward by taking all sections of society along and achieve victory. “You win the elections and leave the responsibility of development to me,” he said.

The Minister made it clear that if Congress wins all seats in the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation, he would seek support from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and secure maximum funds. He said the victory of Congress corporator candidates would directly benefit poor people and advised candidates not only to seek votes from the public but also to stand by them in both good and difficult times.

He reminded that for the past 30 years, the people of Nalgonda know his commitment and efforts toward the town’s development, and much more work still remains. He assured that government welfare schemes would reach every household and asked candidates to meet every voter and instil confidence.

Concluding, he said that understanding the pain of the poor is the reason candidates must be elected as representatives in their divisions, and wished all corporator candidates success in all seats.

He wished the corporator candidates all the best, saying that they must win in all the divisions. Former Nalgonda Municipal Chairman Burri Srinivas Reddy, former Thipparthy ZPTC Pasham Ram Reddy, Congress party mayoral candidate Burri Chaitanya Srinivas Reddy, former Nalgonda Municipal Chairperson Boddupalli Lakshmi Srinivas, former Nalgonda Municipal Vice Chairman Abbagouni Ramesh Goud, corporator candidates, and several former councilors participated in this Zoom meeting.