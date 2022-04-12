No increase in milk price: Minister ST Somashekar

Mysuru: District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar on Monday ruled out an increase in milk prices. Respective milk unions can share profit with the farmers and the state government is not going to interfere.

Speaking to media persons he said that JJ Nagar Chandru's murder case has been handed over to corps of detectives (COD) probe. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra is efficient and the guilt would punish guilty. Reacting to Congress' protest against price rise, Somashekar said they want to be in the news by hook or crook.

On BJP's 'yatra' he said, "State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has already held a meeting. The core committee meeting will commence tomorrow and members selected by Kateel will attend the meeting to be held on April 12 and 13." He said Kodagu Mysuru MP Pratap Simha invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take part in International Yoga Day, the PM will be accorded grand welcome. He said "Mysuru is yoga hub and Modicoming for the function is a matter of pride".