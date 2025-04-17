No Kambala event in Shivamogga, rules High Court

Bengaluru: PETA India’s Objections Shivamogga – Yesterday, following People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India’s petition to prohibit Kambala (buffalo bull race) events in areas where the event has not been traditionally held, such as Bengaluru and Shivamogga, and other areas before the High Court of Karnataka, Thungabhadra Jodukare Kambala Samithi, Shivamogga undertook that the event scheduled for 19 April 2025 will not be held.

The High Court directed the Samithi that any future Kambala event in Shivamogga must be preceded by a mandatory 15-day advance notice to PETA India, allowing the court to consider the organisation’s objections before granting permission.

Last month, the Samithi had filed an impleadment application to be allowed to make submissions before the High Court in PETA India’s petition. The bench, comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind, made this decision in line with similar measures already implemented in Bengaluru and Pilikula, marking a significant step in protecting animals from cruel practices. The matter is now adjourned to

24 June 2025. The High Court also allowed the former Director of the Pilikula Biological Park, H Jayaprakash Bhandary, to implead in the matter following an application filed by him raising strong objections to the conduct of a Kambala event in or around the park inter alia on the ground that such an event would cause distress to the wild animals at the park.

“Today’s development prevents another instance of buffalo bulls enduring the cruel practices inherent to Kambala—from the torturous transport to the physical violence used to force these animals to run,” said Tushar Kol, Advocacy Associate at PETA India. “We call on all those who care about animal welfare to stand united against events that exploit animals for entertainment.”

As prey animals, buffaloes are innately nervous, so men who use them for races deliberately incite them to run by bullying them – causing them pain, panic, and fear.

Investigations conducted by PETA India have revealed severe abuse of these animals: buffaloes tethered without food or water, beaten with sticks, and forcibly restrained with painful nose ropes. They are shouted at, slapped, and roughly handled at the starting point, often showing signs of fear and distress. The buffaloes exhibit severe physiological stress, as evidenced by heavy salivation, frothing at the mouth, and laboured breathing. These findings were documented in a report shared with the state government in January 2024. In 2014, the Supreme Court passed a detailed and well-reasoned judgement in Animal Welfare Board of India vs A Nagaraja and Ors that holding Kambala and other bull performances would violate the rights guaranteed to animals under the Constitution of India and The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA), 1960.

However, after this Judgment was passed, beginning in 2017, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra amended animal protection laws for their states to allow jallikattu, Kambala, and bullock cart races, respectively in areas where it has been traditionally conducted. On 18 May 2023, a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court also enabled these events to continue in these states subject to certain rules and restrictions.