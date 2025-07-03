No link between COVID vaccines and sudden cardiac deaths

Hassan: Amid concerns raised by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah linking the recent spike in sudden cardiac deaths in Hassan district to COVID-19 vaccination, top national medical bodies have issued a clear statement ruling out any connection between the two.

Responding to the Chief Minister’s remarks questioning whether the COVID vaccine could be a reason for the rising number of sudden deaths due to cardiac issues, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, have clarified that extensive studies have found no evidence linking COVID-19 vaccines to sudden deaths.

The Union Health Ministry, quoting findings from both ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), reaffirmed that COVID vaccines administered across the country are safe and effective. While rare adverse events have been reported, there is no scientific basis to claim that vaccines are causing sudden deaths, it said in an official release.

The clarification comes a day after CM Siddaramaiah, addressing reporters, expressed doubt that the rush in administering vaccines during the pandemic might be contributing to sudden deaths now. He had pointed out the alarming number of heart attack-related deaths in parts of Karnataka, especially Hassan district, where over 20 people have died of cardiac causes in the past month alone.

Urging people not to ignore signs like chest pain or breathing difficulties, the Chief Minister advised immediate medical check-ups at nearby health centres to prevent complications.

The Health Ministry, however, underlined that multiple factors like underlying health conditions, genetic predisposition, post-COVID complications and lifestyle issues are major contributors to sudden cardiac deaths, especially among young people.

To investigate these deaths, ICMR and NCDC have been jointly conducting two complementary studies. One is a retrospective multi-centric matched case-control study titled Factors associated with sudden deaths among 18-45 years age group in India — carried out between May and August 2023 in 47 tertiary care hospitals across 19 states and Union Territories.

The second real-time study, conducted in collaboration with AIIMS Delhi, is currently ongoing and focuses on unexplained sudden deaths in the same age group.

Both studies have so far found no direct link between COVID-19 vaccines and sudden deaths in healthy individuals. Rather, they point to factors like pre-existing heart conditions, poor lifestyle choices, and in some cases, post-COVID complications as significant causes.

Experts have warned that spreading unverified claims about vaccines can weaken public trust, especially when vaccines played a crucial role in saving millions of lives during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the government has appealed to people not to believe or circulate baseless speculations. “There is no scientific basis for statements linking sudden deaths to vaccines. Misinformation without evidence misleads the public and damages the credibility of vaccines which were vital in controlling COVID-19,” the ministry said.

Residents of Hassan and surrounding areas have been alarmed after a spate of sudden deaths — many involving people under the age of 45. Local health officials have urged citizens to be aware of early signs of heart issues and seek timely medical care to avoid tragic outcomes.

Medical experts have also advised regular health screenings, especially for those with family history of cardiac ailments. They stress that prevention and awareness, not panic, are key. The clarification by ICMR and AIIMS comes at a critical time when rumours and doubts could hamper vaccination confidence and overshadow proven public health measures. The Health Ministry has called for responsible communication from leaders and the public alike to prevent unnecessary fear.