No new luggage rules introduced recently, KSRTC clarifies

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has issued a clarification addressing the widespread misinformation circulating on social media and some media platforms regarding the alleged implementation of new luggage rules. In a statement, the corporation clarified that there has not been any recent revision or introduction of new luggage policies. The current rules have been in effect since October 28, 2022, and are based on existing guidelines that were originally framed on November 5, 1999.

KSRTC explained that passengers have long been permitted to carry various items such as washing machines, refrigerators, truck tyres, aluminum and iron pipes, utensils, and even pets like cats, dogs, and rabbits—provided there is available space in the bus. These regulations are not new but have been a part of the system for decades, only undergoing periodic fare revisions and updates on weight allowances over time.

As per the current policy, passengers are allowed to carry up to 30 kg of luggage free of charge. The rules and permitted items are clearly mentioned in the existing circular, which has been in effect since October 28, 2022. KSRTC urged the public and media to verify facts before spreading misinformation and confirmed that no new luggage rule or notification has been issued after October 28, 2022.