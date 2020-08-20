No respite from Corona cases in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka is battling too many issues right now with Kodagu and North Karnataka in deluge, thanks to heavy rains, the capital city has turned into a Covid hotspot with cases nearing a lakh.

As of Wednesday, the city registered 96,910 Covid cases just 3,090 behind the big number. On an average, Bengaluru registers close to 2K cases on a daily basis. At this rate, the city will reach the 1 lakh mark by the end of this week.

On Wednesday alone, Bengaluru recorded 2,804 new cases while Karnataka as a whole had registered a whopping 8,642 cases. The Covid tally in the state has now touched 2,49,590. Currently, the number of active cases is said to be 81,097, as per health bulletin. Some 7,201 COVID infected patients were discharged on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Karnataka's aggressive testing continues with over 63,000 samples being tested on Wednesday. The health department is planning to ramp up testing in the days ahead. As per reports, on an average, the BBMP collects 25K samples for testing every day.

As many as 7,201 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 1,64,150 and the number of active cases was put at 81,097, including 704 in the intensive care units of various hospitals. Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum numbers in the fresh cases (2,804) and deaths (56).

In a big spike, Shivamogga recorded 915 fresh cases on a single day. Mysuru reported 562 fresh cases followed by 537 in Ballari, 379 in Belagavi, 375 in Udupi, 253 in Dharwad, 234 in Dakshina Kannada, 228 each in Davangere and Hassan. Cases were also reported in Bagalkote, Chamarajanagar, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi and other districts.

On the fatalities front, nine deaths each occurred in Ballari and Dharwad, eight in Koppal, seven in Davangere, five each in Mysuru and Tumakuru and four in Dakshina Kannada.

Deaths were also reported in Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Gadag and other districts.

While a majority of those who died of the coronavirus were aged above 50, there were also young people who succumbed to the infection. There was one victim in his 20s, four in their 30s and 14 in their 40s, the bulletin said. Most of those who died of coronavirus had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness or the Influenza-like Illness.