No restriction on installation of Ganapati idols in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: For the past two years, restrictions were imposed on Ganapati festival due to Covid. This decision was taken considering the safety of the people rather than the festival. He said that everyone has also cooperated in this. This year, in each ward that has come under control of Covid, one ward was allowed to install only one Ganesha. This caused outrage in the public sector.

As many Ganapatis can be placed in all the wards now. Also, State Revenue Minister R Ashok clarified that religious programmes should be conducted as in the past. The Minister also added that strict instruction have been issued to take permission from the Revenue Department, if any kind of meetings, ceremonies and programmes are to be held in Eidgah ground in Chamarajpet, as the place belongs to the state Revenue Department.

Speaking to media persons, Minister Ashok said that till now it belonged to the Waqf department. Now, as per the instructions of the Court, after checking the documents, he clarified that it belongs to the Revenue Department. 'If any religious programmes, meetings, ceremonies, namaz, prayers, etc. are to be conducted, permission from the revenue department must be obtained' he added and clarified that no programme can be conducted without permission.

'It has been instructed to submit documents if anyone claims on this property. No one has submitted documents. He said that we have documents that it belongs to the revenue department. Anyone who wants to do anything has to get permission from the department. No one should create unnecessary confusion. He requested everyone to cooperate' he said.